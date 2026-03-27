Asian Industries Reel from Iran War's Supply Chain Turmoil

Asian industries are grappling with severe disruptions in supply chains as the Iran war continues to affect the region. With essential materials like plastics and oil derivatives in short supply, companies are forced to increase prices while some contemplate halting production. This crisis underscores the region's vulnerability, heavily reliant on such imports.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical checkpoint for the world's oil supply, has become a geopolitical flashpoint impacting global commodity distribution. South Korean manufacturers, for example, are facing increasing raw material costs, with some suppliers either raising prices significantly or running out of stock altogether.

Companies in various sectors, from ramen noodles to cosmetics, are stockpiling resources as they prepare for prolonged shortages. The situation has led to panic buying among consumers and complicated operational strategies for businesses, from multinational toy producers to small retail outlets.

(With inputs from agencies.)