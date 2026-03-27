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Trump Extends Pause in Iran Attacks Amidst Ongoing Peace Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump has extended a pause on attacks against Iran’s energy plants into April, despite ongoing tensions. Talks between the U.S. and Iran are reported as ‘one-sided and unfair’ by Iranian officials. Meanwhile, rising energy prices continue to impact the global economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 06:41 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 06:41 IST
Trump Extends Pause in Iran Attacks Amidst Ongoing Peace Talks
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump announced an extension of the pause on attacks against Iran's energy infrastructure, reflecting ongoing diplomatic efforts amidst rising tensions. Despite Trump's positive outlook on the negotiations, Iranian officials have criticized the U.S.'s proposed terms as being biased.

The four-week conflict has had devastating impacts across the Middle East, resulting in thousands of casualties and significantly disrupting global markets with rising energy prices fueling inflation concerns. The United States, alongside Israel, initiated strikes on February 28, following failed talks concerning Iran's nuclear program.

Meanwhile, military movements and preparations continue. The Pentagon reportedly considers sending an additional 10,000 ground troops to the region, while drone speedboats are being utilized for patrols. Iran's retaliatory attacks have blocked crucial maritime routes, further escalating the situation.

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