Market Turmoil: Global Stocks Plunge Amid Hormuz Tensions

Global stock markets faced another downturn on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump extended the deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a decision that failed to ease rising oil prices and the instability of government bonds.

The market reacted skeptically to the potential for a deal, as Trump's postponement came just after Wall Street experienced its most significant one-day fall since the onset of the conflict. While oil prices surged, European and Asian stocks also saw declines amid investor uncertainty.

Meanwhile, global bond yields surged as the market prepared for potential inflationary pressures that could prompt central banks to raise interest rates. This situation has left investors cautious, affecting futures indexes, including the U.S. S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite.