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Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Trump's Deadline Extension

U.S. President Donald Trump extends the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, threatening destruction of Iranian energy facilities. As the conflict spreads and energy prices soar, indirect negotiations are reported amidst heightened tensions. A multinational effort is suggested to unblock the strait.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:01 IST
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Trump's Deadline Extension
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump announced an extension of the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning of targeted destruction of its energy facilities. This move comes after Iran rejected a U.S. 15-point proposal aimed at quelling the widespread conflict affecting the Middle East.

The war has massively disrupted energy markets, with rising prices fueling global inflation fears. Trump, stressing the seriousness of the situation, imposed a temporary halt on threatened strikes against Iranian energy plants, giving until April 6 for diplomatic solutions.

As tension escalates, talks—though not directly acknowledged by Iran—are said to be ongoing. With the Strait of Hormuz blocked, discussions may soon occur in Pakistan, facilitated by German intermediaries. Meanwhile, allies show hesitance to send forces to unblock the strategic strait.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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