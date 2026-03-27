Global Investors Flock to Equity Funds Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Global equity funds experienced a major surge in inflows, totaling $37.77 billion in the week leading up to March 25, after U.S. President Donald Trump postponed military actions against Iran's energy sector, which lifted hopes for temporary peace and a potential mitigated oil shock. This marked the largest inflow since mid-February, according to LSEG Lipper data.

U.S. equity funds reaped a net $37.24 billion, breaking a recent three-week trend of net selling, while Asian funds saw a $5.23 billion inflow. However, European funds faced substantial outflows amounting to $7.52 billion. Despite these inflows, global equities plummeted by 1.6% following Iran's rejection of dialogue with the U.S., casting doubt on achieving a ceasefire in the month-long Middle Eastern conflict.

Mark Haefele, Chief Investment Officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, urged investors to temper expectations for quick restoration of energy flows via the Strait of Hormuz, though he anticipated minimal lasting economic harm. In contrast, debt-linked fund demand fell sharply, with just $2.53 billion allocated to these funds, while $64.78 billion exited money market funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)