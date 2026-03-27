Ukraine and Saudi Arabia Forge Defence Cooperation Deal

Ukraine and Saudi Arabia have entered a significant new phase in their diplomatic relationship by signing a defence cooperation agreement. This pact sets the stage for future contracts, shared technological ventures, and investments aimed at strengthening strategic ties.

In an unannounced visit to the Gulf, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized that such cooperation could prove mutually beneficial, particularly in bolstering Ukraine's ongoing efforts in the war against Russia, now entering its fifth year.

Ukrainian experts have been dispatched to the Middle East, where they are actively advising on countering drone attacks, reflecting Ukraine's innovative prowess and increased domestic drone production. Zelenskiy underlined this collaboration as a critical step in enhancing regional security ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)