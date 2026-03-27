Oaktree Capital's Redemption Strategy Amid Private Credit Scrutiny

In a significant move amid intensified scrutiny of private credit, Oaktree Capital Management's credit fund will satisfy all redemption requests amounting to 8.5% for the first quarter, as revealed in a recent regulatory filing. This revelation comes as retail investors increasingly withdraw their investments.

The firm is actively repurchasing approximately 13.9 million shares, around 6.8% of the outstanding volume, from investors within the Oaktree Strategic Credit Fund. Supporting these efforts, Oaktree's parent company, Brookfield, is acquiring an additional 1.7% of shares to meet these redemption needs fully.

This surge in redemption requests is linked to unfavorable headlines affecting the $2 trillion private credit industry. While some asset managers impose a 5% quarterly limit on redemptions, Oaktree and peers like Blackstone are opting to honor all requests for the quarter, despite liquidity challenges.