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Oaktree Capital's Redemption Strategy Amid Private Credit Scrutiny

Amid growing scrutiny over private credit, Oaktree Capital is honoring all redemption requests in its Strategic Credit Fund, totaling 8.5% for the first quarter. This move follows mounting negative headlines surrounding the $2 trillion industry, compelling the asset manager to repurchase shares aggressively while maintaining $1.8 billion in liquidity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:23 IST
Oaktree Capital's Redemption Strategy Amid Private Credit Scrutiny

In a significant move amid intensified scrutiny of private credit, Oaktree Capital Management's credit fund will satisfy all redemption requests amounting to 8.5% for the first quarter, as revealed in a recent regulatory filing. This revelation comes as retail investors increasingly withdraw their investments.

The firm is actively repurchasing approximately 13.9 million shares, around 6.8% of the outstanding volume, from investors within the Oaktree Strategic Credit Fund. Supporting these efforts, Oaktree's parent company, Brookfield, is acquiring an additional 1.7% of shares to meet these redemption needs fully.

This surge in redemption requests is linked to unfavorable headlines affecting the $2 trillion private credit industry. While some asset managers impose a 5% quarterly limit on redemptions, Oaktree and peers like Blackstone are opting to honor all requests for the quarter, despite liquidity challenges.

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