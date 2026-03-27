Cholera Medical Supplies Stuck Amid Iran Conflict
Cholera emergency supplies for African nations are caught in a logistics bind due to the Iran war. Stuck in Dubai, the delay raises concerns as the rainy season approaches. Organizations are struggling with inflated costs and supply chain disruptions, risking the containment of this deadly disease.
Emergency cholera supplies destined for several African nations are ensnared in a complex logistical situation aggravated by the ongoing conflict in Iran, according to aid officials speaking to Reuters. This bottleneck raises alarms as the high-risk rainy season approaches, potentially hindering crucial preparations.
Stocks currently marooned in Dubai are critical contingency supplies intended for cholera-prone regions like Chad and Sudan. Organizations such as the World Health Organization and the International Federation of the Red Cross are striving to either expedite shipments at a significant cost increase or secure replacements.
The implications of this supply chain crisis are severe, especially given the deadly nature of cholera, which claimed over 8,000 lives globally last year. A disruption at this juncture risks catastrophic spread, emphasized WHO's Lorenzo Pezzoli, amid heightened tensions that have bottlenecked transit routes through the Strait of Hormuz.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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