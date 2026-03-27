France Sticks to Fiscal Restraint Amid Rising Energy Costs

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu publicly dismissed leveraging any fiscal windfall from a surprisingly positive budget deficit to provide broad financial support against surging energy prices. Instead, the government plans to implement targeted, temporary measures for sectors in need.

Lecornu's administration, despite a minority status, faces mounting opposition demands for comprehensive financial relief, particularly fuel tax reductions, amidst escalating oil and gas prices linked to the conflict with Iran. France's fiscal agency INSEE reported a deficit reduction to 5.1% of economic output, better than previously estimated.

Echoing fiscal prudence, Finance Minister Roland Lescure stated that non-targeted measures are ineffective and costly. The government aims to further bring down the deficit, aligning with the European Union's fiscal benchmarks by 2029 while managing public debt levels, highlighting their commitment to economic stability.