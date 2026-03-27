Europe’s Fishing Industry Faces Turmoil Amid Diesel Cost Surge

The European fishing industry is on the brink of crisis as soaring diesel costs, exacerbated by the Iran war, take a hefty toll. In the Netherlands, where beam trawlers make up a significant portion of the fleet, a striking 80% to 90% have remained docked this week, according to industry representatives.

These vessels, focused on lucrative North Sea flatfish like sole and turbot, are now finding fuel expenses so high that they nearly match their catch's market value. With expenses potentially rising to €30,000, compared to pre-war costs of €12,000 to €13,000, the situation has become unsustainable for many operators.

The shockwaves extend beyond Dutch waters, impacting fleets in Belgium and Britain. EU intervention is being sought to alleviate the burden, reminiscent of the energy crisis response post-Ukraine invasion.