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IPO Wave: Six Companies Set to Raise Rs 10,000 Crore

Six companies, including SAEL Industries and Vishvaraj Environment, have received regulatory approval for IPOs, aiming to raise Rs 10,000 crore. This funding will support various initiatives such as debt repayment, investments in subsidiaries, and capital expenditures. Jindal Supreme India has withdrawn its IPO plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:56 IST
IPO Wave: Six Companies Set to Raise Rs 10,000 Crore
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In a significant move within the financial sector, six major companies, among them SAEL Industries Ltd and Vishvaraj Environment Ltd, have successfully secured approval from market regulator Sebi to initiate fundraising through initial public offerings (IPOs).

This decision comes as these companies, which had submitted their preliminary documents between September and December last year, received crucial observations at the end of March. Underscoring the intent, these entities are anticipated to collectively generate approximately Rs 10,000 crore through their respective IPOs, according to sources familiar with the financial strategy of the firms.

Of note, SAEL Industries plans to channel Rs 4,575 crore into its solar subsidiaries and debt reduction, while Vishvaraj Environment targets Rs 2,250 crore for infrastructure projects. The publication of the IPO proceeds aims to cater to various corporate purposes, marking a pivotal development within the financial landscape. Meanwhile, Jindal Supreme India Ltd has decided to retract its earlier IPO plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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