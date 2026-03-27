Germany Stands Firm with the US on Iran: Unity Amidst Economic Repercussions

Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has asserted alignment with the United States on the issue of Iran, emphasizing joint efforts to prevent the nation from developing nuclear weapons. This statement was made during a G7 meeting in France on Friday.

Wadephul acknowledged the substantial economic impacts being felt across Europe due to the ongoing situation. Addressing reporters, he highlighted the importance of continued diplomacy and reiterated the absence of any military request from the US.

The discussions underscore the combined international pressure on Iran, aimed at maintaining regional stability and security. The minister emphasized the importance of unity in handling the challenges posed by Iran's nuclear ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)