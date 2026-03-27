Market Turbulence: Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Middle East Conflict
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped significantly as the Middle East conflict dampened investor sentiment. Technology stocks were notably affected, with losses in Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms. Oil prices increased amid the geopolitical tension, raising inflation concerns and complicating central banks' future monetary policy decisions.
On Friday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached their lowest points in over six months, driven by substantial declines in technology stocks as the ongoing Middle East conflict cast a shadow over investor confidence.
Despite U.S. President Donald Trump giving Iran a 10-day ultimatum to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face energy plant destruction, markets remained jittery. Escalating oil prices, which rose over 2%, highlighted the geopolitical unease.
The uncertainty left the S&P 500 and Nasdaq marking their fifth consecutive week of losses, with oil price spikes heightening inflation worries. Analysts fear the conflict's implications could obscure the path for future central bank rate adjustments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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