France's Strategic Oil Release Amidst Global Crisis

France has taken crucial action by releasing 580,000 barrels of oil, which accounts for about 4% of its commitment, in response to the ongoing Iran conflict, according to Finance Minister Roland Lescure.

The country had committed to a total of 14.6 million barrels as part of the International Energy Agency's largest-ever coordinated release of 400 million barrels from its member states.

Finance and energy ministers from the G7, currently chaired by France, are scheduled to convene on Monday, accompanied by central bankers to assess the situation further, Lescure announced.