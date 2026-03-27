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France's Strategic Oil Release Amidst Global Crisis

France has released 580,000 barrels of oil as part of the International Energy Agency's emergency measure in response to the Iran conflict. The country had pledged 14.6 million barrels as part of a 400 million barrel global action. Further discussions will occur among G7 finance and energy ministers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:59 IST
France's Strategic Oil Release Amidst Global Crisis
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France has taken crucial action by releasing 580,000 barrels of oil, which accounts for about 4% of its commitment, in response to the ongoing Iran conflict, according to Finance Minister Roland Lescure.

The country had committed to a total of 14.6 million barrels as part of the International Energy Agency's largest-ever coordinated release of 400 million barrels from its member states.

Finance and energy ministers from the G7, currently chaired by France, are scheduled to convene on Monday, accompanied by central bankers to assess the situation further, Lescure announced.

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