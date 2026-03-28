UN Acts to Ensure Trade Flow Amidst Hormuz Tensions

The United Nations announced on Friday its initiative to establish a task force focused on maintaining trade through the Strait of Hormuz. The ongoing Iran conflict is reportedly causing severe disruptions with potential global implications, including food shortages and humanitarian crises, according to experts.

'Immediate action is essential to mitigate these consequences,' commented U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. Steering this unique effort will be U.N. Under-Secretary-General Jorge Moreira da Silva, the executive director of the United Nations Office for Project Services.

The task force plans to leverage models from past initiatives like the Black Sea Grain Initiative for Ukraine and the UN2720 Mechanism for Gaza. Dujarric further emphasized the importance of global cooperation: 'We hope that all member states involved will support this, especially for the sake of people who are already being impacted.'

(With inputs from agencies.)