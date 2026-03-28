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UN Acts to Ensure Trade Flow Amidst Hormuz Tensions

Acknowledging the risks posed by the Iran conflict, the United Nations is forming a task force to ensure uninterrupted trade through the Strait of Hormuz. The initiative aims to prevent global food shortages and humanitarian crises, drawing lessons from past UN initiatives in Ukraine and Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 00:13 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 00:13 IST
UN Acts to Ensure Trade Flow Amidst Hormuz Tensions
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The United Nations announced on Friday its initiative to establish a task force focused on maintaining trade through the Strait of Hormuz. The ongoing Iran conflict is reportedly causing severe disruptions with potential global implications, including food shortages and humanitarian crises, according to experts.

'Immediate action is essential to mitigate these consequences,' commented U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. Steering this unique effort will be U.N. Under-Secretary-General Jorge Moreira da Silva, the executive director of the United Nations Office for Project Services.

The task force plans to leverage models from past initiatives like the Black Sea Grain Initiative for Ukraine and the UN2720 Mechanism for Gaza. Dujarric further emphasized the importance of global cooperation: 'We hope that all member states involved will support this, especially for the sake of people who are already being impacted.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

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