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Trump's Drive to Support Farmers Amid Trade Strains and War

President Donald Trump announced new support measures for U.S. farmers affected by trade policies and international tensions. He urged equipment manufacturers like John Deere to lower prices to ease financial strains on farmers. Trump's initiatives include a proposed increase in aid and new loan guarantees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 02:33 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 02:33 IST
Trump's Drive to Support Farmers Amid Trade Strains and War
Trump

President Donald Trump revealed measures Friday aimed at bolstering U.S. farmers struggling from ongoing trade tensions and the Iran war, urging equipment manufacturers to reduce prices.

Shares of agricultural machinery makers such as Deere & Co and CNH Industrial slipped following his comments, which were part of a broader appeal to his rural voter base.

Trump also vowed to seek more farmer aid from Congress, highlighting measures like expanded loan guarantees and new biofuel mandates as part of his strategy to support the farming community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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