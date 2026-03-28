Pakistan Secures IMF Agreement Aiming for Economic Stability
Pakistan reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF to secure approximately USD 1.2 billion under the Extended Fund Facility and Resilience and Sustainability Facility. This deal concludes reviews aimed at macroeconomic stability and structural reforms, promising extensive financial support contingent on IMF board approval.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan has successfully secured a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to disburse approximately USD 1.2 billion. This agreement comes after intensive talks under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).
The negotiations, which initially took place in Karachi and Islamabad between February 25 and March 2, were concluded in virtual format. The IMF confirmed the arrangement in a statement, anticipating board approval that would grant Pakistan access to over USD 1 billion, helping to maintain macro-financial stabilization and structural reforms.
IMF mission chief Iva Petrova highlighted Pakistan's commitment to these prudent policies aimed at bolstering economic growth and social protection. These measures are part of the IMF's broader USD 7 billion EFF program initiated in 2024 to enhance economic resilience, market confidence, and fiscal reforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- macroeconomic
- stabilization
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- financial-support
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