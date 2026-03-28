Drone Incident Disrupts Oman's Salalah Port Operations
A drone attack on Oman's Salalah port resulted in one worker being injured and a crane sustaining limited damage, according to a government statement. Prior to the current conflict, Oman had played a mediator role between the United States and Iran.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 11:39 IST
In a startling incident, a worker was injured following a drone attack on Salalah port in Oman, as confirmed by the government on Saturday.
The attack also caused limited damage to a crane, highlighting vulnerabilities in port security. The extent of the disruption remains under review.
Notably, Oman previously served as a key mediator in easing tensions between the United States and Iran, adding a layer of geopolitical complexity to this recent event.
(With inputs from agencies.)