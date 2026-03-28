Drone Incident Disrupts Oman's Salalah Port Operations

In a startling incident, a worker was injured following a drone attack on Salalah port in Oman, as confirmed by the government on Saturday.

The attack also caused limited damage to a crane, highlighting vulnerabilities in port security. The extent of the disruption remains under review.

Notably, Oman previously served as a key mediator in easing tensions between the United States and Iran, adding a layer of geopolitical complexity to this recent event.

(With inputs from agencies.)