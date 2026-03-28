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Empowerment on the Horizon: Subhadra Yojana Opens New Doors in Odisha

The Odisha government will soon accept new applications for the 'Subhadra Yojana,' aimed at empowering women. Eligible women, aged 21-60, can apply via the Subhadra portal from April 1-30. This state-run initiative provides Rs 10,000 annually to beneficiaries over five years, offering considerable financial support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:51 IST
Empowerment on the Horizon: Subhadra Yojana Opens New Doors in Odisha
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Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced on Saturday that the government will initiate a fresh round of applications for the 'Subhadra Yojana,' a scheme designed to empower women. This initiative will allow eligible women to apply through an online portal over the month of April.

The Subhadra Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024, has already benefitted over 1 crore women. Each eligible woman receives Rs 10,000 annually, in two installments, over five years — a total of Rs 50,000. This financial aid seeks to bolster women's economic independence.

For this round, only new applicants, who did not previously apply, can seek inclusion. Registration can be completed at Common Service Centres and Ama Seva Kendras, while application forms are freely available at Anganwadi Centres and CDPO offices, confirmed Parida, highlighting the scheme's goal of comprehensive empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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