Kim Jong Un Showcases North Korea's Military Progress
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently inspected special operations forces and attended advanced battlefield weapons tests. He observed trials of a new main battle tank and attended a ground test of a high-thrust solid-fuel engine, highlighting efforts to upgrade the country's strategic strike capabilities.
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently made a notable appearance at a special operations forces training base, inspecting advancements in battlefield weaponry according to state media outlet KCNA.
The North Korean leader observed trials of a new main battle tank, with KCNA citing his confidence in its ability to counter nearly all existing anti-tank weapons. This development underscores the militaristic advancements underway in the secretive nation.
In a separate event, Kim participated in a ground test of a high-thrust solid-fuel engine for missiles. The engine, made from carbon fibre materials, boasts a maximum thrust of 2,500 kilonewtons. This test is part of a five-year strategy to bolster North Korea's strategic strike capabilities.