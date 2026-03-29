Kim Jong Un Showcases North Korea's Military Progress

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently made a notable appearance at a special operations forces training base, inspecting advancements in battlefield weaponry according to state media outlet KCNA.

The North Korean leader observed trials of a new main battle tank, with KCNA citing his confidence in its ability to counter nearly all existing anti-tank weapons. This development underscores the militaristic advancements underway in the secretive nation.

In a separate event, Kim participated in a ground test of a high-thrust solid-fuel engine for missiles. The engine, made from carbon fibre materials, boasts a maximum thrust of 2,500 kilonewtons. This test is part of a five-year strategy to bolster North Korea's strategic strike capabilities.