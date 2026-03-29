PM Modi Hails Water Conservation Success Across India

In the onset of summer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the nation to renew its commitment to water conservation during the 132nd episode of his monthly radio program, 'Mann Ki Baat'. He lauded the impact of campaigns over the years that have raised awareness about this critical issue.

Modi highlighted that the water conservation campaign, initiated 11 years ago, has successfully enhanced the country's water harvesting infrastructure. "Under this campaign, nearly 5 million artificial water harvesting structures have been built," he announced. A significant segment of his address focused on the 'Amrit Sarovar' initiative, under which 70,000 water bodies have been created.

Modi shared success stories from three states, starting with Vangmun village in Tripura, where a rooftop rainwater harvesting system has resolved a severe water crisis. He praised Chhattisgarh farmers for constructing recharge ponds and soak pits, which have bolstered groundwater levels. Additionally, he applauded the collective efforts of 400 families in Mudhigunta, Telangana, which have led to improved water quality and health outcomes through home-based soak pits.