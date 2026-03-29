Fuel Security Amidst Crisis: Government's Bold Measures
The government is securing fuel supplies amid the Strait of Hormuz closure, ensuring adequate stocks of petrol and diesel while urging against panic buying. Excise duties have been reduced, and export levies imposed. Gas supply prioritization and LPG delivery strategies are in place to maintain stability.
- Country:
- India
In response to the Strait of Hormuz closure, the government has enacted robust measures to maintain fuel supplies, urging the public to avoid panic buying despite initial rushes at stations.
The oil ministry confirmed that refineries are operating efficiently with ample inventories. Despite rumors causing brief demand spikes, petrol and diesel stocks are adequate, ensuring normal retail operations nationwide.
Efforts include reducing excise duties, imposing export levies, prioritizing gas supplies for households and transport, expanding city gas networks, and increasing raids against black market activities, all to stabilize the energy sector amid geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Strait of Hormuz
- oil ministry
- petrol
- diesel
- refineries
- LPG
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