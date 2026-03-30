Power Outages Strike Tehran and Alborz: Infrastructure Under Attack
Electricity was cut in parts of Tehran and Alborz province following attacks on infrastructure. Shrapnel damage in the Alborz province electricity grid led to outages in Tehran and Karaj. The Iranian ministry of energy is actively working to restore power, according to state media reports on Sunday.
Electricity outages hit Tehran and Alborz province as critical infrastructure suffered attacks, Iran's state media announced on Sunday. The ministry of energy reported ongoing efforts to restore power to affected areas.
Shrapnel from an attack impacted sections of the electricity grid in Alborz province. This incident caused power disruptions in notable urban hubs such as Tehran and Karaj, disrupting daily life and routine operations.
Authorities are currently engaged in reinstating power services as quickly as possible. The exact nature and source of the attacks remain under investigation, as government officials work to secure the region's infrastructure.
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