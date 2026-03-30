Russian Oil Tanker Defies U.S. Blockade Enters Cuban Waters
A Russian tanker carrying crude oil has entered Cuban waters, potentially offering Cuba relief amidst a U.S.-imposed oil blockade. The U.S. has shown flexibility by allowing this move, possibly to avoid conflict with Russia. The oil is much needed due to Cuba's strict gasoline rationing and power outages.
A Russian oil tanker, carrying crucial crude supplies, has entered Cuban waters, challenging an existing U.S. blockade against Cuba. The vessel's arrival is set to provide much-needed relief to the island nation.
The tanker, Anatoly Kolodkin, was tracked just off Cuba's eastern coast, with its destination being the port of Matanzas. This action follows a shift in U.S. policy, permitting oil inflow as sanctions ease in the wake of global geopolitical tensions.
The move is seen as a critical challenge to the U.S's strategy, potentially averting a standoff with Russia. As Cuba grapples with energy shortages, this shipment is a lifeline amid ongoing power crises and strict rationing.