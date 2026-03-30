A Russian oil tanker, carrying crucial crude supplies, has entered Cuban waters, challenging an existing U.S. blockade against Cuba. The vessel's arrival is set to provide much-needed relief to the island nation.

The tanker, Anatoly Kolodkin, was tracked just off Cuba's eastern coast, with its destination being the port of Matanzas. This action follows a shift in U.S. policy, permitting oil inflow as sanctions ease in the wake of global geopolitical tensions.

The move is seen as a critical challenge to the U.S's strategy, potentially averting a standoff with Russia. As Cuba grapples with energy shortages, this shipment is a lifeline amid ongoing power crises and strict rationing.