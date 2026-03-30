Tensions Surge: US and Iran's Increasing Military Confrontation

Amid escalating global tensions, President Donald Trump disclosed ongoing U.S. and Iran discussions. As new leaders in Iran appear more amenable, the situation in the Middle East remains volatile.

In the backdrop of American military reinforcements, Pakistan prepares to facilitate negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict that has disrupted global energy supplies.

Israeli airstrikes continue to target Iran, intensifying geopolitical friction as oil prices surge, heightening fears of economic turbulence worldwide.