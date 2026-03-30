Euro Zone Bond Yields Steady Amid Rising Inflation Risks from Iran Conflict

Euro zone bond yields remained largely stable on Monday, staying close to multi-year highs as investors considered the inflationary and economic growth risks posed by the conflict in Iran.

The Israeli military reported multiple waves of missile attacks launched by Iran on Israel, prompting retaliatory airstrikes on Tehran. These developments follow U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks on ongoing direct and indirect talks with Iran, highlighting the new Iranian leadership's reasonableness amid increased U.S. military presence in the region.

German 10-year bund yields, a euro zone benchmark, held steady at 3.0977% after reaching their highest level since May 2011 on Friday. Inflation expectations have driven bond pressure globally, with oil prices surging amid the Middle East conflict, prompting anticipated insights from upcoming euro zone inflation data.

(With inputs from agencies.)