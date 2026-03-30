Morgan Stanley's Strategic Shift Amid Middle East Tensions

Morgan Stanley has revised its investment stance, opting to downgrade global equities while upgrading cash and U.S. government bonds amid rising uncertainties due to the Middle East conflict. The Wall Street firm has adjusted its global equity rating to "equal weight" from "overweight" and conversely elevated U.S. Treasuries and cash ratings to "overweight."

The bank's strategists warn of significant risks to global equities, linking this to volatility in oil prices, which have surged dramatically — marking the steepest monthly rise since the 1990 Gulf War. They suggest that if oil prices stabilize at elevated levels, global equity valuations could face a considerable reduction of approximately 25%.

Despite these emerging challenges, the firm maintains a favorable stance towards U.S. stocks compared to other regions, indicating better growth prospects in earnings per share. This latest strategic realignment reflects a broader investor trend of gravitating back towards U.S. assets, viewed as safer options in light of ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)