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Second Blaze at Haifa Refinery Amidst Tensions with Iran

A fire erupted at an oil refinery in Haifa, Israel, marking the second incident amidst ongoing conflict with Iran. The cause is unclear, with potential missile debris involvement. This occurs alongside Israeli attacks on Iran's petrochemical sites, highlighting escalating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:50 IST
Second Blaze at Haifa Refinery Amidst Tensions with Iran
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  • United Arab Emirates

A significant fire broke out at an oil refinery in Haifa, northern Israel, on Monday. This marks the second incident of its kind during the ongoing monthlong war involving Iran. Footage from the scene displayed an engulfed refinery tank with large flames and dense black smoke.

Israel's fire and rescue services managed to swiftly extinguish the blaze. However, the exact cause remains uncertain, with possibilities ranging from a missile strike to debris. The situation occurs amidst a wider context of conflict, where strategic petrochemical sites have become frequent targets.

The incident at Haifa's refinery comes as tensions escalate, with Israel striking Iran's South Pars natural gas field and other petrochemical locations. With Israel possessing only two refineries, these events underscore the fragile energy infrastructure during this tumultuous period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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