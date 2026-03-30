Second Blaze at Haifa Refinery Amidst Tensions with Iran

A significant fire broke out at an oil refinery in Haifa, northern Israel, on Monday. This marks the second incident of its kind during the ongoing monthlong war involving Iran. Footage from the scene displayed an engulfed refinery tank with large flames and dense black smoke.

Israel's fire and rescue services managed to swiftly extinguish the blaze. However, the exact cause remains uncertain, with possibilities ranging from a missile strike to debris. The situation occurs amidst a wider context of conflict, where strategic petrochemical sites have become frequent targets.

The incident at Haifa's refinery comes as tensions escalate, with Israel striking Iran's South Pars natural gas field and other petrochemical locations. With Israel possessing only two refineries, these events underscore the fragile energy infrastructure during this tumultuous period.

(With inputs from agencies.)