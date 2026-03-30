Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Deepens

The Middle East saw a sharp escalation on Monday as Iran launched multiple missile attacks on Israel. This move followed Israeli military strikes targeting infrastructure in Tehran and Beirut used by Hezbollah. The conflict has caused disruptions in global energy supplies, driving up oil prices.

Diplomatic channels are being tested, with Pakistan preparing to host talks between the U.S. and Iran, amid comments from President Trump noting Iran's leaders appear 'reasonable' following a change in leadership after the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The conflict's spread has led to thousands of deaths and heightened regional instability, with fears of a potential ground offensive prompting widespread concern. The global aviation industry is also feeling the impact, as rising oil prices force airlines to adjust operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)