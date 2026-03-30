Ukraine Seeks Middle Eastern Allies Amid Energy Crisis
Amid soaring global energy prices, Ukraine's President Zelenskiy announced possible scaling back of strikes on Russia's oil sector following external signals. During a Middle East tour, Zelenskiy secured deals for diesel supplies crucial for Ukraine's defense and agriculture, while highlighting the need for increased air defense systems.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Monday that Kyiv has received signals from allies about potentially reducing long-range strikes on Russia's oil sector, in light of the global energy crisis.
Speaking to journalists, Zelenskiy expressed willingness to reciprocate if Russia halts attacks on Ukraine's energy system. During a recent visit to the Middle East, Zelenskiy secured energy support agreements and a diesel delivery pact crucial for Ukraine's defense and economy.
Zelenskiy raised concerns over the allocation of air defense systems to the Middle East due to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, urging continued support for Ukraine's defense needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)