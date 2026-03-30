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Ukraine Seeks Middle Eastern Allies Amid Energy Crisis

Amid soaring global energy prices, Ukraine's President Zelenskiy announced possible scaling back of strikes on Russia's oil sector following external signals. During a Middle East tour, Zelenskiy secured deals for diesel supplies crucial for Ukraine's defense and agriculture, while highlighting the need for increased air defense systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:02 IST
Ukraine Seeks Middle Eastern Allies Amid Energy Crisis
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Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Monday that Kyiv has received signals from allies about potentially reducing long-range strikes on Russia's oil sector, in light of the global energy crisis.

Speaking to journalists, Zelenskiy expressed willingness to reciprocate if Russia halts attacks on Ukraine's energy system. During a recent visit to the Middle East, Zelenskiy secured energy support agreements and a diesel delivery pact crucial for Ukraine's defense and economy.

Zelenskiy raised concerns over the allocation of air defense systems to the Middle East due to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, urging continued support for Ukraine's defense needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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