Ukraine Seeks Middle Eastern Allies Amid Energy Crisis

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Monday that Kyiv has received signals from allies about potentially reducing long-range strikes on Russia's oil sector, in light of the global energy crisis.

Speaking to journalists, Zelenskiy expressed willingness to reciprocate if Russia halts attacks on Ukraine's energy system. During a recent visit to the Middle East, Zelenskiy secured energy support agreements and a diesel delivery pact crucial for Ukraine's defense and economy.

Zelenskiy raised concerns over the allocation of air defense systems to the Middle East due to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, urging continued support for Ukraine's defense needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)