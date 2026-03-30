Trump's Fiery Warning to Iran: Open Hormuz or Face Consequences

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran, demanding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. He cautioned that failure to comply could lead to U.S. military action targeting Iran's oil and power infrastructure.

In a social media post, Trump stated that substantial progress had been made, yet underscored the urgency of reaching an agreement. He explicitly mentioned the possibility of attacking and obliterating Iran's electric generating plants and oil wells if the strait remains closed.

The president's comments reflect heightened tensions between the two nations, with Hormuz being a critical maritime chokepoint essential for global oil transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)