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Trump's Fiery Warning to Iran: Open Hormuz or Face Consequences

President Donald Trump has issued a stern ultimatum to Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz. He warned that failure to open the strait could result in U.S. attacks on Iran's oil wells and power plants, highlighting progress but expressing readiness to take severe actions if necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:10 IST
Trump's Fiery Warning to Iran: Open Hormuz or Face Consequences
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran, demanding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. He cautioned that failure to comply could lead to U.S. military action targeting Iran's oil and power infrastructure.

In a social media post, Trump stated that substantial progress had been made, yet underscored the urgency of reaching an agreement. He explicitly mentioned the possibility of attacking and obliterating Iran's electric generating plants and oil wells if the strait remains closed.

The president's comments reflect heightened tensions between the two nations, with Hormuz being a critical maritime chokepoint essential for global oil transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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