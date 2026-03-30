Global Energy Crisis Triggered by Hormuz Closure Spurs Strategic Responses

The global energy landscape has been thrown into chaos following Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz, prompting a spike in prices. As economies grapple with the impact, G7 and EU governments are exploring various interventions.

Finance and energy ministers from the G7 countries, including the United States, Canada, Japan, Britain, France, Germany, and Italy, held a teleconference to streamline their strategies. An urgent convening of EU energy ministers is also underway.

Among the collaborative actions, the International Energy Agency's record release of 400 million barrels from strategic stockpiles stands out. Nevertheless, countries are implementing localized measures, seeking a delicate balance between managing inflation and avoiding market distortions.

(With inputs from agencies.)