Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Escalation and Strait Closure
Oil prices saw significant gains due to escalating conflicts in the Middle East, particularly after Yemeni Houthis attacked Israel. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran has heightened global supply concerns. U.S. President Trump warned Iran, further intensifying tensions as markets seek de-escalation signals.
Oil prices extended gains on Monday, with Brent crude poised for a record monthly rise. This follows the Yemeni Houthis expanding their conflict by launching attacks on Israel.
Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil and gas supply route, has heavily impacted global markets, with rises in both Brent and U.S. crude prices. Amidst these developments, U.S. President Donald Trump has issued warnings, demanding the reopening of the Strait.
As the situation unfolds, the market seeks definitive signs of de-escalation. Analysts highlight the strategic significance of shipping lanes impacted by the conflict, raising concerns over further disruption in oil exports, notably from Saudi Arabia and other key producers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wall Street Bounces Back After Trump's Comments
Wall Street Set for Recovery Amid Iran Conflict Talks
Diplomatic Clash in Lebanon: Iran Defies Expulsion of Ambassador Amid Intensifying Conflict
Trump issues new threat to Iran civilian infrastructure including desalination plants, if ceasefire not reached shortly, reports AP. ARB ARB
Sisi Pleads with Trump to Halt Gulf Conflict Amid Oil Crisis Fears