IIT Indore Energizes with Mega Solar Project

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore is taking significant steps towards sustainable energy with the initiation of a one megawatt solar power plant on its campus.

This project, aimed at reducing annual electricity costs by approximately Rs 75 lakh, was inaugurated in a ceremony led by Dr. K Sivan, the head of the Board of Governors.

In addition to the plant, Dr. Sivan also laid the foundation for a new Kendriya Vidyalaya building and inaugurated a research complex that will house 10 state-of-the-art laboratories, enhancing the institute's research capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)