IIT Indore Energizes with Mega Solar Project
The Indian Institute of Technology Indore has commenced construction on a one megawatt solar power plant, promising annual savings of Rs 75 lakh in electricity. The foundation was laid by Dr. K Sivan, with additional developments including a new Kendriya Vidyalaya and a research complex featuring advanced laboratories.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:23 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore is taking significant steps towards sustainable energy with the initiation of a one megawatt solar power plant on its campus.
This project, aimed at reducing annual electricity costs by approximately Rs 75 lakh, was inaugurated in a ceremony led by Dr. K Sivan, the head of the Board of Governors.
In addition to the plant, Dr. Sivan also laid the foundation for a new Kendriya Vidyalaya building and inaugurated a research complex that will house 10 state-of-the-art laboratories, enhancing the institute's research capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)