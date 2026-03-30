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U.S. Treasury Predicts Smooth Sailing in Global Oil Market

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reassures that the global oil market is stable with increased maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. He emphasizes the U.S.'s future strategic control and collaborative efforts ensuring freedom of navigation in these crucial waters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:00 IST
U.S. Treasury Predicts Smooth Sailing in Global Oil Market
Scott Bessent

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Monday that the global oil market is adequately supplied, as evidenced by the growing number of vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz.

Bessent, speaking with Fox News Channel's 'Fox & Friends,' stated that the United States anticipates regaining control over the critical maritime route. He underscored that this would facilitate freedom of navigation, potentially through U.S. or multinational escorts.

His comments reflect confidence in international collaboration to maintain stability in one of the world's most vital chokepoints for oil transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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