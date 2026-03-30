Left Menu

Southern Command's New Landmarks: A Tribute to Valor and Readiness

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth inaugurated key structures in Pune, symbolizing Southern Command's military legacy while enhancing readiness. Sudarshan Chowk and Konark Chowk honor historic corps, while a new military obstacle course at AIPT aims to build a resilient, future-ready force amidst evolving warfare challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:35 IST
Southern Command's New Landmarks: A Tribute to Valor and Readiness
Visuals from the event (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to honor military heritage and bolster combat readiness, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, led the inauguration of two key landmarks in Pune. These initiatives reflect Southern Command's dedication to its storied past and its innovative future.

The newly inaugurated Sudarshan Chowk and Konark Chowk within Pune Military Station pay tribute to the valor and distinguished service of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps and Konark Corps. These structures infuse a military character into Pune's historic landscape, celebrating the region's substantial contribution to India's defense persona.

At the Army Institute of Physical Training, the unveiling of a state-of-the-art Synthetic Military Obstacle Course marks a milestone in the Command's fitness and readiness journey. Designed as a versatile facility, it promises high-intensity, realistic training for a more resilient and adaptable force, vital for modern warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shubman Gill: The Modern-Day Cricket Luminary Leading Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill: The Modern-Day Cricket Luminary Leading Gujarat Titans

 Global
2
Jos Buttler's New Beginnings: Rekindling Cricket Passion with Gujarat Titans

Jos Buttler's New Beginnings: Rekindling Cricket Passion with Gujarat Titans

 Global
3
GIFT City's IFSC: A Rapid Rise to USD 106.7 Billion in Banking Assets

GIFT City's IFSC: A Rapid Rise to USD 106.7 Billion in Banking Assets

 India
4
Rupee's Wild Ride: Economic Turmoil Amid Iran Conflict

Rupee's Wild Ride: Economic Turmoil Amid Iran Conflict

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026