Southern Command's New Landmarks: A Tribute to Valor and Readiness

In a significant move to honor military heritage and bolster combat readiness, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, led the inauguration of two key landmarks in Pune. These initiatives reflect Southern Command's dedication to its storied past and its innovative future.

The newly inaugurated Sudarshan Chowk and Konark Chowk within Pune Military Station pay tribute to the valor and distinguished service of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps and Konark Corps. These structures infuse a military character into Pune's historic landscape, celebrating the region's substantial contribution to India's defense persona.

At the Army Institute of Physical Training, the unveiling of a state-of-the-art Synthetic Military Obstacle Course marks a milestone in the Command's fitness and readiness journey. Designed as a versatile facility, it promises high-intensity, realistic training for a more resilient and adaptable force, vital for modern warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)