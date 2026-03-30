Enrolment Delays Plague Delhi's Old-Age Pension Scheme

Enrolment in Delhi's old-age pension scheme is progressing at a much slower pace than in previous years. Only 14,000 of the 50,000 vacancies announced in September have been filled so far. This is in stark contrast to 2024, when approximately 80,000 beneficiaries were enrolled.

The low enrolment rate is attributed to procedural and technical constraints, which have hampered progress despite available vacancies. The delays have also impacted the timely payment of pensions to a section of beneficiaries.

Pension payments, which were delayed due to administrative issues, are set to be released this week. The monthly pension has been revised to Rs 2,500 for those aged 60 and above and Rs 3,000 for those aged 70 and above. Additionally, beneficiaries from Scheduled Castes and Tribes receive an extra Rs 500.

(With inputs from agencies.)