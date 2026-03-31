BJP manifesto promises welfare pension of Rs 3,000 per month to needy women, widows, senior citizens above 70 years.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:12 IST
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BJP manifesto promises welfare pension of Rs 3,000 per month to needy women, widows, senior citizens above 70 years.
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