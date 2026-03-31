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Zelenskiy Secures Middle East Security Accords

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced successful security agreements in the Middle East during his regional tour. These accords involve drone defense expertise and cooperation with countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The discussions also touched on arms sales, air defense, and potential energy partnerships with regional nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 00:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 00:39 IST
Zelenskiy Secures Middle East Security Accords

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy recently declared his Middle Eastern tour successful, emphasizing newly established security cooperation accords with several nations in the region.

His visit aimed to showcase Ukrainian expertise in countering Iranian drone attacks, knowledge gained during Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia. Important agreements were reached with countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.

Discussions included air defense, defense production, and potential energy collaborations, highlighting the strategic importance of Ukraine's defense capabilities and mutual respect among countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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