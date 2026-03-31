Currency Markets React to Geopolitical Tensions

The euro experienced a decline against the dollar on Monday, driven by apprehension over the extended U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran's impact on growth. Meanwhile, the yen gained support following Japanese officials' threats of currency intervention. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran regarding its energy facilities.

Oil price hikes have triggered inflation worries, particularly if hostilities persist, posing a threat to consumer finances and economic expansion. Noel Dixon, a strategist at State Street Global Markets, emphasized the growing investor concern over potential economic growth repercussions.

The euro fell 0.44% to $1.1457, with sterling also weakening. The dollar, buoyed by its safe-haven status and the U.S.'s energy export capabilities, showed strength. Japanese interventions have strengthened the yen, with authorities poised for decisive actions amidst speculative currency market dynamics.