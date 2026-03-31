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Guyana's Oil Production Sees Steady Rise

Guyana's oil production reached an average of 918,000 barrels per day in February, surpassing the previous month's 915,000 barrels per day, according to government data. This production level marks a substantial increase compared to the average daily output of 716,000 barrels during 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Georgetown | Updated: 31-03-2026 01:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 01:39 IST
Guyana's Oil Production Sees Steady Rise
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Guyana's oil production reached new heights in February, averaging 918,000 barrels per day, according to recent government data. This is a slight yet significant rise from the 915,000 barrels per day recorded in January.

The figures reflect a major escalation from the country's average daily output in 2025, which stood at 716,000 barrels per day. Such growth underscores Guyana's upward trajectory in oil production.

This development comes as the country continues to amplify its role in the global oil market, driven by favorable production conditions and increased operational capacities.

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