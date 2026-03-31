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Drone Target: Thuraya Telecommunications in Sharjah

An administrative building of Thuraya Telecommunications in Sharjah, UAE was reportedly targeted by a drone from Iran on Monday. The incident was confirmed by Sharjah's media office via a post on X. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 01:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 01:56 IST
Drone Target: Thuraya Telecommunications in Sharjah
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An administrative building belonging to Thuraya Telecommunications in Sharjah, UAE, was the target of a drone attack originating from Iran, as stated by the emirate's media office in a social media post on X. The incident occurred on Monday.

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported from this seemingly bold action, which raises questions about tensions in the region.

Authorities are undoubtedly assessing the situation to gauge any broader implications this unilateral move might have, while simultaneously ensuring the safety and security of other potential targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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