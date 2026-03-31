Drone Target: Thuraya Telecommunications in Sharjah

An administrative building belonging to Thuraya Telecommunications in Sharjah, UAE, was the target of a drone attack originating from Iran, as stated by the emirate's media office in a social media post on X. The incident occurred on Monday.

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported from this seemingly bold action, which raises questions about tensions in the region.

Authorities are undoubtedly assessing the situation to gauge any broader implications this unilateral move might have, while simultaneously ensuring the safety and security of other potential targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)