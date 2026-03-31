As global energy prices surge, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed that allies are hinting at reducing Kyiv's strikes on Russia's oil sector. These discussions arise from escalating energy costs due to geopolitical tensions.

In a briefing with journalists, Zelenskiy said Ukraine would scale back if Russia stopped targeting its energy infrastructure. Amid this, regional Middle Eastern energy agreements have been reached to stabilize Ukraine's energy reserves, vital for its military and agricultural sectors.

Diplomatic engagements continue, with Zelenskiy hopeful for securing both energy and defense support despite Ukraine sometimes being overshadowed by the Iran conflict's demands on its allies.