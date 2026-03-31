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Sri Lanka Implements Electricity Price Hike Amid Energy Challenges

Sri Lanka announces an electricity price increase, with households seeing an 8.5% rise due to energy challenges. Regulations to conserve power include limiting air conditioner and advertising hoarding usage. The decision follows fuel rationing and efforts to secure crude oil amidst geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:10 IST
Sri Lanka Implements Electricity Price Hike Amid Energy Challenges
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  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has announced an increase in electricity prices starting April 1, as confirmed by the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL). The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) had initially requested a 13.5% hike, but ultimately household and industrial tariffs will increase by 8.5% due to sector-wide challenges.

While the tariff changes are designed to manage financial pressures, the Commission has permitted a drastic 25% increase for consumption above 180 units. Additional guidelines have been issued, including turning off state air conditioners by 3 pm and limiting illuminated advertising hoardings post 8 pm, in an effort to conserve energy.

Simultaneously, Sri Lanka braces for broader economic impacts, such as declining tourism and a recently implemented fuel rationing system, exacerbated by Middle Eastern geopolitical tensions affecting crude oil supply chains.

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