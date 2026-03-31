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Euro Zone Bond Yields Steady Amidst Inflation Jitters & Iran Conflict

Euro zone bond yields remained steady on Tuesday despite recent turmoil caused by the Iran war and rising energy costs. Germany's 10-year yield experienced minor fluctuations, while inflation in March is expected to soar, prompting potential ECB rate hikes. Traders closely monitor geopolitical developments and their economic impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:39 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Steady Amidst Inflation Jitters & Iran Conflict
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On Tuesday, euro zone government bond yields displayed stability, following a previous day's decline, as traders deliberated the possibility of the Iran conflict's resolution and anticipated significant inflation data driven by surging energy prices in March.

Germany's 10-year yield, a crucial euro zone benchmark, dipped slightly by 1 basis point to 3.031%, after reaching a peak since 2011 last Friday. Despite recent fluctuations, it remains on track to rise 39 basis points in March, marking the largest monthly increase since late 2022.

Amid ongoing assessments of the Iran war and surging oil prices, investors also noted a report about U.S. President Trump's willingness to conclude the military campaign. Meanwhile, anticipated euro zone inflation data suggests a jump to 2.6% in March, spurred by unchecked energy price rises, casting attention on the ECB's rate policies.

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