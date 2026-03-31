NBFCs Lead Charge in March CP Market Amid Corporate Caution

In March, Non-banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) led a significant drive in the commercial paper market, as corporates opted for caution amidst high short-term borrowing costs, according to a report by India Ratings and Research.

This pattern shows NBFCs actively engaging the CP market to meet funding needs, particularly during the fiscal year-end, while corporations prefer a prudent approach due to elevated costs and sufficient internal liquidity.

Issuances of certificates of deposit by banks depict a stable path, indicating some relief in short-term funding pressures. As deposit conditions stabilize, borrowing intensity may soften, aligning with improved liquidity forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)