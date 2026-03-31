Left Menu

NBFCs Lead Charge in March CP Market Amid Corporate Caution

Non-banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) drove commercial paper market activity in March due to keen funding needs, despite high borrowing costs. In contrast, corporates remained cautious. Issuances by banks through certificates of deposit followed a stable trend, suggesting easing funding pressure. The pattern reflects diverging financial strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 13:42 IST
NBFCs Lead Charge in March CP Market Amid Corporate Caution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In March, Non-banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) led a significant drive in the commercial paper market, as corporates opted for caution amidst high short-term borrowing costs, according to a report by India Ratings and Research.

This pattern shows NBFCs actively engaging the CP market to meet funding needs, particularly during the fiscal year-end, while corporations prefer a prudent approach due to elevated costs and sufficient internal liquidity.

Issuances of certificates of deposit by banks depict a stable path, indicating some relief in short-term funding pressures. As deposit conditions stabilize, borrowing intensity may soften, aligning with improved liquidity forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bombay High Court Upholds Arjun Khotkar's 2024 Election Win

Bombay High Court Upholds Arjun Khotkar's 2024 Election Win

 India
2
Russian Foreign Minister’s Strategic Visit to New Delhi for BRICS Meeting

Russian Foreign Minister’s Strategic Visit to New Delhi for BRICS Meeting

 India
3
Election Clash: Vaithilingam vs. Rangasamy in Puducherry's Thattanchavadi

Election Clash: Vaithilingam vs. Rangasamy in Puducherry's Thattanchavadi

 India
4
Udhayanidhi Stalin Criticizes Modi, Shah Over Lack of Tamil Nadu Projects

Udhayanidhi Stalin Criticizes Modi, Shah Over Lack of Tamil Nadu Projects

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026