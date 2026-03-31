Tragic Drowning Claims Lives of Three Kashmiri Pandit Teenagers

In a heart-wrenching incident, three Kashmiri Pandit teenagers drowned in the Tawi river near Jammu, officials reported on Tuesday. While two bodies were retrieved on Monday, rescuers found the third about half a kilometre downstream the next day.

The tragedy struck on Sunday as Bavish Koul, Sonam Dutt, and Aditya Pandit, were caught in a fierce river current. The boys had been enjoying a game of volleyball on the riverbank before they entered the water to bathe, only to be swept away.

Expressing profound grief over the loss of these young lives, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hoped for strength for the bereaved families as the community mourns.

(With inputs from agencies.)