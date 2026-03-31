Euro Zone Bond Yields Steady Amid Inflation and Conflict Concerns

Euro zone government bond yields remained largely unchanged on Tuesday, following a decline the day before. Traders are evaluating the potential resolution of the Iran conflict while digesting new data showing a March spike in inflation, primarily driven by surging energy prices. The yields, which had retreated from multi-year highs on Monday, indicate a market refocusing on the risks of weakened economic growth due to the energy price shock.

Germany's 10-year yield, serving as a benchmark for the euro zone, decreased by 1 basis point to 3.029%. Despite a drop on Monday, it is on track for a 38 basis point rise in March, marking the biggest monthly increase since late 2022. On Friday, the yield reached a high not seen since 2011, at 3.13%.

Recent reports show euro zone inflation sharply increased to 2.5% in March from 1.9% in February, fueled by escalating energy costs. Andrew Kenningham, from Capital Economics, notes that the duration and intensity of the Iran conflict will significantly influence the inflation trend. Meanwhile, traders are scaling back expectations for European Central Bank rate hikes within the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)