Putin and Sisi Discuss Middle East and Investment Ties
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi discussed the ongoing Middle East conflict and potential investment opportunities in energy and industry. The talks suggest a strengthening relationship between the two nations amidst global geopolitical tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:21 IST
- Country:
- Russia
On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi held a phone conversation to address the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, as reported by Russia's TASS state news agency.
In addition to discussing the war, the leaders explored the prospect of large-scale investment projects focused on energy and industry, indicating potential areas of cooperation between Russia and Egypt.
The dialogue highlights the growing ties between the two countries against the backdrop of regional and global geopolitical dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- industry
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- Egypt
- geopolitics
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