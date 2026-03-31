Left Menu

Putin and Sisi Discuss Middle East and Investment Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi discussed the ongoing Middle East conflict and potential investment opportunities in energy and industry. The talks suggest a strengthening relationship between the two nations amidst global geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:21 IST
Putin and Sisi Discuss Middle East and Investment Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi held a phone conversation to address the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, as reported by Russia's TASS state news agency.

In addition to discussing the war, the leaders explored the prospect of large-scale investment projects focused on energy and industry, indicating potential areas of cooperation between Russia and Egypt.

The dialogue highlights the growing ties between the two countries against the backdrop of regional and global geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Murder in Kangra: Police Arrest Husband Over Wife's Untimely Death

Murder in Kangra: Police Arrest Husband Over Wife's Untimely Death

 India
2
Political Storm in Odisha: Biju Patnaik Controversy Heats Up Assembly

Political Storm in Odisha: Biju Patnaik Controversy Heats Up Assembly

 India
3
Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Voter Roll Tampering

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Voter Roll Tampering

 India
4
Ukrainian Drones Disrupt Russia's Baltic Oil Exports

Ukrainian Drones Disrupt Russia's Baltic Oil Exports

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026