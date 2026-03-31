Putin and Sisi Discuss Middle East and Investment Ties

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi held a phone conversation to address the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, as reported by Russia's TASS state news agency.

In addition to discussing the war, the leaders explored the prospect of large-scale investment projects focused on energy and industry, indicating potential areas of cooperation between Russia and Egypt.

The dialogue highlights the growing ties between the two countries against the backdrop of regional and global geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)