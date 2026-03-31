Market Optimism Rises Amid Potential Middle East De-escalation

In a welcome respite for global markets, U.S. stock index futures climbed on Tuesday after a report indicated a potential de-escalation in the Middle East conflict. The news, initially reported by The Wall Street Journal, suggested that President Donald Trump expressed a willingness to end the military campaign against Iran, even if the strategic Strait of Hormuz remained closed. This development was seen as a soothing prospect for investors who had witnessed the S&P 500 and the Dow grapple with their steepest monthly declines in recent years.

The conflict-fueled market volatility saw oil prices fluctuate wildly, though the commodity was poised for a record monthly increase. Notably, within the S&P 500, the energy sector emerged as the standout performer, registering a gain of over 11% so far in March. Despite corrections last week that left the Dow and Nasdaq more than 10% below their record highs, economic analysts, such as BNP Paribas's Isabella Mateos Y Lago, remained firm. They viewed the war as unlikely to inflict significant damage on economic growth, maintaining their end-2026 U.S. index forecasts largely unchanged.

With attention now turning to labor market data, such as the upcoming JOLTS report, and upcoming remarks from Federal Reserve officials, investors are closely monitoring potential monetary policy shifts. Inflation concerns, ignited by oil price surges related to the Iran conflict, are prompting money market participants to reassess expectations concerning Federal Reserve rate cuts this year. Pre-market movements included McCormick's 4.2% share increase and Emerson Electric's 2.2% rise following positive coverage updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)